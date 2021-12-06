Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 40,927 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $234.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.53 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.28 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.86.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.58.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

