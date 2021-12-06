Insider Selling: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Sells $14,048.16 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $14,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carsten Brunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07.

SELB stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,513.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

