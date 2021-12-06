Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.