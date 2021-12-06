Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $4.17 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $899.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

