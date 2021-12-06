Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CTO Sells $17,147.50 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CTO Neal Fenzi sold 9,025 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $17,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neal Fenzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resonant alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Neal Fenzi sold 976 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $2,293.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Resonant by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.