Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $921,830.95 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSTG opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

