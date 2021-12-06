Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $921,830.95 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PSTG opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
