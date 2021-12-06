Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $338,035.10 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 27 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $988.74.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45.
PUBM opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
