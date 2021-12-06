Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $338,035.10 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Der Zweep Michael Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 27 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $988.74.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Der Zweep Michael Van sold 20,365 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $817,247.45.

PUBM opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.