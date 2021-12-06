Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Sells 4,140 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nkarta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

