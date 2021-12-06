Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $27,615.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

