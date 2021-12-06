Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $306.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

