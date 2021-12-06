Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells $81,730.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

LIVN opened at $80.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $54.04 and a 52-week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

