Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells 7,401 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BATS:JAMF opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.
Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
About Jamf
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.