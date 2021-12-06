Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells 7,401 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $237,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BATS:JAMF opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.