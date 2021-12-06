Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells $6,010,800.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.