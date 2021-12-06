Insider Selling: Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.71. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,919. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

