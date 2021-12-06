Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.71. 4,171,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

