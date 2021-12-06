Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DHI stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.71. 4,171,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on DHI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
