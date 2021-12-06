Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Sells $488,300.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CBRE stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.