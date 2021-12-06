Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells $45,837,000.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

