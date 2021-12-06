Insider Buying: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CEO Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 79,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,852. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

