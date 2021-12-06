Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Sue Clark purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($94,481.94).

LON MNDI traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.63) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,832.50 ($24.25). The company had a trading volume of 299,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,090. The firm has a market cap of £8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mondi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,675.50 ($22.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.63). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,805.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,225.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($31.10) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.48) to GBX 2,000 ($26.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.71).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

