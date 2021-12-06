Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $543.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

