Insider Buying: Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,586. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $543.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
