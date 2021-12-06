Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Purchases $44,500.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,274,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

