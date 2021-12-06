Inotiv (NOTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Inotiv to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inotiv stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $683.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.12. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

Several research firms have commented on NOTV. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inotiv by 8,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inotiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

