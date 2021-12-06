Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.80 million. Inogen posted sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $357.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

INGN traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,385. Inogen has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $700.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inogen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inogen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

