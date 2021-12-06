Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $9.21 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00018886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $401.97 million and approximately $36.57 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00037777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

