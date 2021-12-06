Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Independent Bank worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $79.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.