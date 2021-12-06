Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $347.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.68 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

