Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0532 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $554,472.19 and $62.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.26 or 0.00360965 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00141924 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00083631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

