Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $17.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

