Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 718 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 75.2% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 193.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

