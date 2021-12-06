HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 484

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 484 ($6.32) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 480.25 ($6.27).

HSBA opened at GBX 429.70 ($5.61) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 344.46 ($4.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £87.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.31.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($219,171.70).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

