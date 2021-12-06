Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 42,452 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,452 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

