Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.19.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

