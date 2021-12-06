Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.
NVST opened at $38.79 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
