Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NVST opened at $38.79 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

