Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 198,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $170.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

