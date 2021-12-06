Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 344 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

