Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,840.03 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,700.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

