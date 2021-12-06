Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $240.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

