Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

