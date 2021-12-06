Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,789,090 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

