Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CEIX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. 5,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

