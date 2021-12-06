Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

