Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,400 Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.43. 3,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,772. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,963. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

