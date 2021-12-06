Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 189,850 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,850 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. 8,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

