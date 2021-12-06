Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

