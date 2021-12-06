Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

