Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 28,730 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 2.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $18,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,071,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $63.13 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26.

