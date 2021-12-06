Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

