Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $120.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

