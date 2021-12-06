Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. 1,329,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,633. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

