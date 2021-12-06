HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

