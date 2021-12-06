HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98.
About HEXPOL AB (publ)
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.